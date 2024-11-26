'Joyful' Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson bowls out negativity with rare gesture

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson gets candid about dealing with ‘screwy or wobbly’ moments in life

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is getting candid about dealing with ‘screwy or wobbly’ moments in life ahead of his upcoming film Moana 2.

The Red Notice actor, who previously urged fans to sing along to the musical, detailed on the similarities he shared with his character Maui in the Disney film.

During an exclusive interview with Extra, the WWE legend reflected on his joyous nature as he opened up about focusing on the positive aspect of life.

He told the outlet, "So, I've had a tendency over the years to not sweep it under the carpet but just, I know funky s*** is going on and I'm dealing with it, but let me try and find a place over here where I can be happy or smile or try and access some happy and joy.

"I find myself doing that. It helps me deal with the not-joyous stuff."

Drawing parallels between his real-life character and Maui, The Rock revealed that both are “egotistical and loud” in nature.

In addition, the actor didn’t hesitate to talk about his family, sharing the moment spent with his family.

He added, "My daughters, all three of my daughters were there. That was the first time we'd all been together in a public place before. That was beautiful.

"My mom was there. It's our culture. I grew up here, got in trouble here 15 miles up the road.

"My grandfather's buried here. My grandfather inspired the character of Maui... It all came together.”

Moana 2 is slated to release on November 27, 2024 all across the USA.