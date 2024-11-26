Prince William sets one non-negotiable condition for Prince Harry reunion

Prince William is going through a major dilemma as he considers a reconciliation with estranged brother Prince Harry, but is afraid of what it would do to his wife, Kate Middleton.

Previously, reports have claimed that the Princess of Wales has been acting as a mediator between William and Harry to finally end the years-long rift.

The heir to the throne has seemingly softened his stance but has one strict condition for a reunion, per a royal expert.

“There’s still a chance for reconciliation, but the rift between Harry and William runs deeper than many people realise,” expert Edward Coram-James told OK! Magazine.

The expert noted that Harry’s criticism of the royals in his memoir, Spare, and the Netflix docuseries, has “left some serious wounds”, which is why “trust is a big issue.”

Moreover, William finds himself “too tied to his future role as king to risk his reputation by rushing into a reconciliation” but his major concern is Kate, who just recently completed his cancer treatment.

“We also have to consider Kate, who’s caught in the middle,” Coram-James said of the mum of three. “She’s juggling her royal duties, family life, and personal well-being, all while dealing with intense media scrutiny and Harry’s revelations only add pressure, and that can’t be easy on her.”

Hence, Prince William is in a “tough position” given how “protective” he is of his family.

“It’s likely he’s torn between wanting to repair his relationship with Harry and protecting Kate from more stress,” the expert explained. “If Harry genuinely wants to rebuild bridges, he’ll have to recognise the emotional impact his actions have had on the whole family.”