Eva Mendes announces new addition to the family with Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes introduces new family member via Instagram

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling introduced a new addition in their family.

The Clear History actress uploaded an adorable video of herself and her new dog, Magic, preparing for a photo shoot on Monday, November 25th.

"Meet the newest member of our family ... Magic!!!" the 50-year-old star wrote in the caption. “We adopted her from this amazing organisation @californiadoodlerescues.”

She added, “More to come…I’m crazy about her and excited to share life with Magic with you.”



The delightful news comes after Mendes hinted at her return to Hollywood after nearly a decade in an interview with U.K.’s Sunday Times.

After the release of Lost River in 2014, Mendes stepped back from Hollywood to focus on her family admitting to the outlet as “the easiest decision” she’s ever made.



She shared that she “was never in love with acting.”

“I don’t mean this in a self-deprecating way, but I wasn’t a great actress,” she told the outlet. “I had my moments when I worked with really great people.”

However, when asked about professionally reuniting with her real-life partner, Mendes said, “That’s the one thing I would love to do. He gets something out of me that’s never been accessible before.”