Miley Cyrus’ mother reveals how son Trace navigates his sister’s fame

Miley Cyrus' brother Trace reflects his life in the light of singer's stardom

Miley Cyrus’ mother Tish Cyrus has recently revealed her son Trace’s thoughts about sister’s fame.

During an appearance on Sibling Reverly with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson on November 25, Tish said, “Trace really just told me the other day, 'I've always like, I've never been jealous of Miley. I've always been grateful for the opportunities I get because of her.’”

“I think that my kids have mostly seen it that way,” continued the 57-year-old.

Tish told the hosts, “I'm sure it's hard to be... the Mileys of the world don't come around very often.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Miley’s mother explained, “Not everybody gets to go in that way. It's harder because you have to work harder and do things differently.”

“And it's just a completely different career path and a way into your career than the way Miley had with Hannah Montana,” she added.

However, in August 2023, Trace responded to a question on his Instagram Stories where he offered rare insight on how his famous family impacted his career.

“I love my family so much, but I think I'd be much more successful if I wasn't part of a famous family,” he remarked.

Trace further said, “People immediately want to judge me and discredit all my hard work because of who I'm related to.”

“But that's so far from the truth. I got a record deal without anyone from my label even knowing who I was related to 'til after they signed me,” he pointed out while giving reference of his former band Metro Station.

Meanwhile, Trace has lately released his latest single, On the Run, in November.