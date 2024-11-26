Charlize Theron saves spot in Christopher Nolan-verse

Charlize Theron is eyeing on the biggest project ever.

The Hollywood A-lister has been pulled into Christopher Nolan’s new feature. Matt Damon, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o and Anne Hathaway are all set to star.

The Oscar winner director wrote the script and is directing the project, which Universal will distribute.

The studio has set a release date of highly anticipated blockbuster on July 17, 2026.

Moreover, movie’s story details are still a mystery to unfold. Nolan is producing alongside producing partner and wife Emma Thomas for their Syncopy banner.

Sources reveal that Damon, Holland, Hathaway and Pattinson make up the core leads of the feature, while Nyong’o and Zendaya are said to have supporting roles.

After Oppenheimer's massive success, which grossed $976 million worldwide and won the Oscar for Best Picture, Christopher Nolan is teaming up with Universal Pictures again for a new feature.

This partnership marks Nolan's second project with Universal, a collaboration that began after his split from Warner Bros. in 2020.

Sources suggest that, unlike Oppenheimer, this new project was secured by Universal through a direct deal.