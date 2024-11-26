Prince William, Kate Middleton’s old home in trouble amid looming risk

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal residence is again under a major risk as Palace issues a statement over the matter.

The official announcement stated that several royal residences, including Kensington Palace, will be shut down for public following a looming risk.

“Due to Storm Bert, there are a number of closures across our sites on Sunday 24 November. Kensington Palace is closed today - please see our website for more on the gardens at Hampton Court Palace and Hillsborough Castle,” the statement read on X, formerly Twitter.

The Prince and Princess of Wales previously resided in Kensington full-time but now only use it as an office hub after moving to Windsor.

When a user inquired what the information was not updated on the official site, the Historic Royal Palaces responded, “We are on the case!"

They also added that apart from Kensington Palace, the Home Park and the gardens at Hampton Court Palace would also be closed and the gardens at Hillsborough Castle are likely to be affected.

According to BBC, at least 300 properties have been flooded across the UK and at least five people have died due to the storm.



Royal Palaces is the charity that maintains public access to historical parts of the palace, as well as Hampton Court Palace, Kew Palace, the Tower of London, Banqueting House and Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland.

The announcement comes just a week after two masked men had broken into Windsor Castle to steal farm vehicles. The intruders had smashed the gate William and Kate often used, just minutes away from their Adelaide Cottage.