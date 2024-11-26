'Home Alone' star Kristin Minter's shocking confession about iconic film

Kristin Minter made a shocking confession about Home Alone, 34 years after its premiere.
As the holiday season approaches and audiences prepare to tune into the classic Christmas movie, the actress, who played Heather McCallister, the older sister of Macaulay Culkin's character Kevin, recently revealed that she has only watched the 1990 festive film once.
"I've actually only seen Home Alone - and I wouldn't even say I saw it all the way through - once, at a screening," she confessed to the Daily Mail. "I remember I went to go and see Goodfellas, which came out right before I went to the screening of Home Alone."
"I actually had to walk out of the theatre and get some air and stuff and then I remember with Home Alone it was the first screening I'd ever been to of something I was in and as soon as I saw my face, I burst into tears," Minter, 59, recalled.
"And I've just never sat down and watched it again. I've seen bits and pieces, but I hate hearing my voice," she explained
Decades after rising to fame for her role in Home Alone alongside Catherine O'Hara, Minter recently made a major career shift, signing with a modeling agency and making runway appearances.
