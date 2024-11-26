Gavin DeGraw gushes over still being ‘in touch’ with ‘One Tree Hill’ cast

Gavin DeGraw on connection with One Tree Hill cast

Gavin DeGraw and his friends from One Tree Hill haven’t let go of eachother.

The musician continues to stay connected with the One Tree Hill cast, even years after the show ended.

In a chat with People at Fox's All-American Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, the 47-year-old singer behind the show’s iconic theme song, I Don’t Want to Be, reflected on reuniting with the cast during the series' 21st-anniversary celebration in September.

“Everybody's really cool. We still all keep in touch here and there, which is nice,” DeGraw shared, noting that he enjoyed catching up with Sophia Bush and other former cast members.

“The blood is good there,” he added.

Though not part of a group chat with the cast, DeGraw mentioned that they occasionally reach out.

“Every now and again someone will reach out and say, ‘Hey, man, you know, we’re gonna get together and there’s gonna be this or that,’ and you go, ‘That’s very cool. Let’s do something.’”

One Tree Hill, which aired from 2003 to 2012, ran for nine seasons and remains beloved by fans.

DeGraw’s I Don’t Want to Be served as the theme song and became synonymous with the show. The singer also made a few cameos during the series' run.