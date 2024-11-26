Ariana Grande thanks ex manager Scooter Braun amid 'Wicked' triumph

Ariana Grande and Scooter Braun parted ways in 2023

Ariana Grande will be forever grateful to her former manager Scooter Braun as she reaches new career highs with her latest film Wicked.

Despite their professional split in late 2023, the 31-year-old pop star’s appreciation for Braun was clear in a touching Instagram exchange following the film’s historic opening.

In his post, the record executive — who previously worked with Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, and Demi Lovato — showered praise not just on Grande’s performance in the record-breaking musical, released November 22nd, but also on the entire Wicked: Part 1 team.

Braun, 43, celebrated the film as a “labour of love,” acknowledging co-stars like Cynthia Erivo and director Jon Chu, while singling out Grande for her standout role.

“To Ari… For over a decade everything we did there was always one consistent dream… WICKED. And after all these years the world now knows why… because you were born for this moment,” he wrote, emphasising her talent and dedication.

He also shared a personal moment, revealing how seeing his daughter sing along to Grande’s iconic song Popular brought him joy.

Grande, in turn, responded with gratitude, acknowledging Braun’s continued support despite their professional split. “Thank you, thank you, thank you for your support, and for being a part of this,” she wrote via Daily Mail, referring to the special memories from the film’s set.