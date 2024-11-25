Travis Kelce makes history as Taylor Swift remains no-show

Taylor Swift might've skipped the game but her relationship has only 'strengthened'

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce has now become the tight-end with 3rd-Most receiving yards in the history of NFL.

The NFL star, 35, achieved the historical milestone during the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 24th.

After achieving the new record, Kelce has surpassed the football legend Antonio Gates.

However, the athlete’s girlfriend pop superstar Swift skipped on the show despite being on a break from Eras Tour.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker concluded her Toronto shows on Saturday, November 23rd, and will be getting back on stage on December 6th for her show in Vancouver.

Although the couple’s relationship is seemingly going strong, since an inside source disclosed some details to Life & Style magazine.

The source noted, “Her relationship with Travis has strengthened so many parts of her and made her more confident and fearless.”

Adding how “finding a love like this has changed Taylor. Taylor has always been a strong woman, but she’s also battled self-doubt and feared criticism like anyone else.”

“With Travis, she doesn’t seem so concerned with what people are or aren’t seeing,” continued the insider.