Dwayne Johnson weighs in on cultural representation in ‘Moana 2’

Dwayne Johnson shares his thoughts on representation in 'Moana 2'

Dwayne Johnson has recently weighed in on importance of representation on screen while promoting his Moana 2 movie.

The Jumanji star, whose mother is Samoan, has made a comeback with his demigod Maui role for the sequel to Disney's 2016 animated hit.

Speaking to PA Media at the movie’s UK premiere, Dwayne said, “Moana 2 brought me closer to my own culture.”

“I think it's critically important to be an advocate for representation and for culture,” continued the Red One actor.

Dwayne told the outlet, “I can tell you, just by experience with Moana, it's been, not only an incredible experience but also, I think, one that has brought me closer to my own culture.”

“Every day is a learning lesson for your culture, regardless of how much you think you know, or how much it has been embedded in your DNA,” explained the Black Adam actor.

Therefore, Dwayne noted, “Every time I go back home to Hawaii or speak with my Samoan elders or call on my ancestors, you always learn so much.”

“So, I think to be able to bring Moana 2 to the big screen and to have a lot of people around the world who anticipate the film is really a great thing,” he remarked.

Dwayne further said, “But also I think, embracing not only our culture, our Polynesian culture, but also embracing their own culture too, as well.”

Interestingly, the actor also revealed that his character Maui was “largely inspired by his grandfather”.

“So, in a way, I speak as him and I'm in his skin,” he added.

Meanwhile, Moana 2 is set to release in UK cinemas on November 27.