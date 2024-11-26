Victoria Beckham captures David’s shirtless workout in home gym

Victoria Beckham can’t resist snapping husband.

David Beckham gave fans a glimpse of his impressive physique as he worked out shirtless in his luxurious home gym on Monday morning.

The former England footballer was seen performing upper body pull-downs, showing off his sculpted tattoos and toned muscles.

Dressed in dark sports shorts, white socks, and trainers, David exuded strength and focus during the intense workout.

What made the moment even more special? His fashion mogul wife, Victoria Beckham, was right by his side, capturing the shot.

He shared the photo on Instagram, writing: "Good morning workout with my wife & her [camera emoji] @victoriabeckham."

After his intense workout, Beckham took to his Instagram Story to share his wellness routine, mixing a drink from his new supplement brand, IM8.

He added açaí and mixed berries powder to a glass of water, stirring it up before taking a sip.

The all-in-one powder, called Daily Ultimate Essentials, is marketed as a replacement for 16 daily supplements with its 92 nutrient-rich ingredients.

According to IM8, the £65 product promises benefits such as improved energy, digestion, and glowing hair, skin, and nails.

However, experts have raised concerns about the products' claims, labeling them as "yet another celebrity-endorsed supplement" with "questionable" benefits.