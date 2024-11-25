Drake challenges Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl spotlight with daring move

Drake seems ready for round two against Kendrick

Drake has just challenged Kendrick Lamar to a global live showdown.

Just days after Kendrick’s surprise album release and ahead of his Super Bowl halftime show performance, Drake announced an Australian tour that kicks off on the same day as the big game.

The Canadian rapper casually dropped the news during a gaming livestream with xQc on Sunday, November 24, revealing plans for his first Australian tour in eight years. Running from February 9 to early March, the tour, called the Anita Max Wynn Tour, will hit cities like Melbourne, Sydney, and the Gold Coast.

"February 9th for anybody that’s watching from Australia, I’m coming back… February 9 ’til like… March something,” Drake shared via Billboard, teasing stops in major cities like Melbourne, Sydney, and the Gold Coast.

The timing adds a new chapter to the pair’s ongoing feud, which has dominated headlines throughout the year. Kendrick seemed to have emerged the victor with his Grammy-nominated track Not Like Us followed by a streak of career highs. But Drizzy appears to have been silently plotting his revenge by stealing K.Dot’s spotlight.