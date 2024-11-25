Queen Camilla releases emotional statement ahead of Prince Harry, Meghan's new show

Queen Camilla, who has worked to support victims of Rape and Sexual Assault for over ten years, has released a new heartfelt statement.

The royal family's social media account has highlighted the 77-year-old's efforts to tackle violence against women in a very heartwarming post.

The Palace wrote: "People worldwide unite to raise awareness about gender-based violence."

The palace also re-shared United Nations' post, saying: "Every 10 minutes, a woman is killed by an intimate partner or family member."

It adds: "Violence against women and girls must end. We all have a role to play in preventing it."

The Queen has undertaken numerous visits to learn more about the issues, met survivors, and highlighted the invaluable contribution made by the people and organisations working in this area.