Tom Hanks calls new docuseries 'The Americas' special as it contains 'no CGI'

'The Americas' will be premiered on February 23, 2025

Veteran actor Tom Hanks, who is gearing for a new documentary series titled The Americas, has unveiled that the film will be extremely natural and free from Computer-generated imagery (CGI).

According to The Terminal star: "Nothing in here has been created inside the magic of the camera, absolutely nothing at all."

In conversation with People, Tom stated that TV will be at its best while displaying the 10-part nature series.

"This is TV at its absolute best, because - number one - you can't make this stuff up. It's the truth. It's real.”

The 68-year-old actor admitted that he wanted to be on the front line of the show as he knew that it would teach him a lot of new things.

"I knew that I would be learning an awful lot. I wanted to be on the front line.”

“I feel lucky to be a part of this extraordinary project - of capturing something that is so real that it's irrefutable to anybody who watches it. And it's just glorious to be a part of that", stated Hanks, 68.

The new show has been filmed for over five years and is divided into hour-long episodes.

It has been shot across in America’s multiple location including Mexico, Wild West, Gulf Coast, Atlantic Coast, Patagonia, Caribbean, Andes, Frozen North and West Coast.

The Americas will air on Sunday February 23, 2025 with two nonstop episodes on NBC.