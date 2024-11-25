SZA, Lizzo ignite internet frenzy as they drag Kai Cenat over hygiene gossip

SZA and Lizzo, American pop icons who are known for their hard work and hit music, shared teasy laugh about streamer Kai Cenat's regular habit of staying hygiene.



On November 23, the amazing vocalists 36, and 35, recently joined Cenat's livestream and get candid about a few interesting things during his 24/7 Mafiathon 2 event.



While having fun time in kitchen, SZA casually quipped at the media personality that he seemed like a "clean person" who never let things uncleaned and get really anxious whenever it comes to keeping the things immaculate.

The Pink singer laughingly agreed to the Saturn hitmaker and quickly wisecracked that he had not "washed his private part" in a very long time now, which left the audience rolling on the floor.

SZA expressed, "His meat's been dry for 23 days? Unbelievable!"

People on social media have a lot to say about the recent remarks. Some user thought that they were seriously exaggerating and making big deal out of literally nothing.

One user wrote on their Twitter account saying: "Cut the extra money of overacting."

"ain't no way they didn't know it has camera, this is skit lol," another shared.

Sharing their fun nature, a follower penned, "SZA immediately asking 'who said that' like yes get to the bottom of it, girl."

However, Kai Cenat, who entertain people with wild and comedic personality, has not shied away from passing pun at himself in return. Fans think that he will surely comeback with clever comment.