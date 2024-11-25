Prince Harry suffers fresh blow as claims about King Charles proved wrong

Prince Harry dealt with a big blow as his claims about King Charles proved wrong.

In his bombshell memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex claimed that the senior royals do not believe in the policy of personal touch. "No hugs, no kisses, no pats. Now and then, maybe a light touching of cheeks - on special occasions," he penned.

While recalling a heartbreaking moment in his life when his mother Princess Diana passed away, Harry revealed that his father "did not hug me."

According to The Telegraph, the royal expert Robert Jobson squashed Harry's claims by stating that the King has always been a good hugger and he is pretty relaxed about this gesture.

"The people around the Royal Family can be strict, but the actual royals themselves have always been fairly relaxed. He [the King] is quite tactile and always has been. He's got a twinkle in his eye," the royal biographer added.

Moreover, an insider further detailed Charles' "warm and affectionate" personality. The source shared that the King does not feel "embarrassed to express that in a public way. He's a human and relatable person."

It is important to note that Harry, who left the royal family in 2020, made it to the bad books of key figures due to his controversial remarks in his book and various TV interviews.

Since then, there has been a void in his relationship with his father, King Charles, his brother Prince William and the rest of the family.