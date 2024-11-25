Lana Del Rey delights fans with 'major' announcement after wedding

Lana Del Rey delights fans with big announcement following her wedding

Lana Del Rey is keeping her promise as she delights fans with her recent announcement about 2025 UK and Ireland Summer Tour.

The singer-songwriter, who has been teasing her upcoming country album Lasso ahead of its release in September, has finally lifted the lid on her tour dates in the suggested region.

According to the songstress, the highly-anticipated five-date tour marks Lana’s foremost stadium shows in June, including one at Fenway Park, Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, Glasgow’s Hampden Park, Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium, and Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

The 39-year-old Young And Beautiful hitmaker, who exchanged marital vows with alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene in Des Allemands, Louisiana in September, previously toured the U.S., which consisted of her stops in Franklin, Tenn; Austin, Texas; Dallas, Texas; Huntsville, Ala.; West Palm Beach, Fla.; Tampa, Fla.; Brandon, Miss.; Charlotte, N.C.; Pittsburgh, Penn.; and Charleston, W.Va.

Her most recent album Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd garnered appreciation from her fans worldwide.

Speaking exclusively to Variety, Chris Willman said in his honest review of the singer, “There’s not an unfascinating moment on the album, whether she’s making characteristically quotable, glaringly bold declarations or leading attentive superfans into obscure rabbit holes.”

Lana will kick-off her Summer Tour with her first-ever stadium show in June, which will be followed by another at Cardiff’s on June 23, 2025.