Dwayne Johnson gets honest about ringing up Taylor Swift for THIS reason

Dwayne Johnson rings up Taylor Swift for THIS favour

Dwayne Johnson gets honest about asking a favour from Taylor Swift which he has never happened in his entire career.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Moana 2 star revealed he had to use his influence to get tickets for a friend.

“Taylor Swift… The only one. It’s never happened in my career,” said the 52-year-old.

Dwayne told ET, “Usually, I don’t have to pull strings … I just make it happen. In this case, it was for a good friend of mine who was like, ‘Please. Taylor. Last concert.’”

“I’m never good at asking for that kind of stuff. I’m good at giving it. Hate asking for stuff. I don’t do it,” admitted the Red One actor.

Dwayne stated, “But in this case, made a little call, Taylor made it happen, [we got] tickets … [my friend was] happy.”

“I got the picture of the happy ladies who were there. I appreciate that about Taylor,” remarked the actor.

Elsewhere in the interview, Dwayne disclosed that Taylor is popular among his children as well as Beyoncé.

“We love Taylor, we love Beyoncé,” shared the Black Adam actor while talking about his two daughters, whom he shares with wife Lauren.

Meanwhile, Dwayne further said, “Tia, our littlest one, I call her Tiyoncé… She’s like, ‘Yeah!’ She owns it.”