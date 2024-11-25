Robert Pattinson's fiancée Suki Waterhouse 'happily' signs up for 'mommy duties'

Robert Pattinson's fiancée stuns fans in rare update

Robert Pattinson’s fiancée Suki Waterhouse is happily carrying out her ‘mommy duties’ as she enjoys a stroll in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old multi-hyphenate star, who is currently engaged to the Twilight star and shares a daughter with him, seemed in good spirits as she cradled the little one in her arms.

The newly-turned mom sported a casual yet comfy outfit on Sunday, November 24, pairing her loose-fitting tan sweater with flared black trousers.

Meanwhile, The Daisy Jones & The Six actress completed her look with sporty blue-and-yellow Adidas Trainers.

This comes off as a rare sighting of the star after welcoming their only daughter in March earlier this year.

Previously, the in-demand model, who launched her acting and singing career altogether, opened up to British Vogue about meeting Pattinson for the first time in 2018.

She told the outlet, “I think we both sort of have the same slight uncomfortable-ness.”

Reflecting on how they “started giggling at the absurdity of the whole thing,” Suki admitted to not knowing the heartthrob until they first crossed paths six to seven months later.