Keira Knightley explains major reason of taking break from Hollywood

Keira Knightley gives rare insight of her family life

Keira knightley, known for her role in the Pirates of the Caribbean, explained why she has stepped back from Hollywood.

The Nutcracker actress has been married to a British singer, James Righton since 2013 with whom she shares two daughters, Edie, nine, and Delilah, five.

After welcoming the second child, The Imitation Game star decided to be more selective over films and TV shows as she wanted to be present in her daughters' lives.

Reveling the reason of her absence from the spotlight, the 39-year-old told The Time of London: “I couldn’t go job to job [abroad] now. It wouldn’t be in any way fair on them, and I wouldn’t want to.”

She went on sharing the truth about her engagement with her kids, saying: “I’ve chosen to have children, I want to bring them up, so I’ve had to take a major step back.”

She also explained why she won't be doing any major franchise like the Pirates of the Caribbean movies again, admitting: “The hours are insane. It’s years of your life, you have no control over where you’re filming, how long you’re filming, what you’re filming.”

Elsewhere, gushing over her 11-year marriage with Righton, knightley quipped, “It’s good for an actress and a musician, isn’t it?”

“We really annoy each other. But, f—, do we laugh,” she added.

Keira Knightley is currently busy in promoting her upcoming Netflix thriller, Black Doves, which is slated to release on December 5, 2024.