Andy Samberg joins BTS ARMY with love for Jungkook’s song

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star Andy Samberg reveals his favourite track by K-pop idol Jungkook

Andy Samberg expressed his admiration for BTS member Jungkook, becoming the latest celebrity to join the BTS ARMY.

On Saturday, November 23, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star appeared with his co-host Akiva Schaffer on The Lonely Island & Seth Meyers Podcast, where the conversation took an exciting turn.

Schaffer began praising BTS before breaking into a rendition of their hit song Butter, setting the stage for a surprising revelation from Samberg, 46.

When asked about his favourite BTS track, he didn’t hesitate, revealing that his top pick was Jungkook’s solo song Standing Next to You from his debut album Golden.

"If you’re asking me, I’m all about that Standing Next to You, but that’s solo work," the comedian and actor said.

This revelation sent BTS fans into a frenzy, with ARMY members from around the world welcoming him into the fandom.

Many highlighted Jungkook’s immense global influence, with one fan writing, "Jungkook collecting REALLY TALENTED PEOPLE without even trying hard!"

"Diana Ross, Chris Martin, BEYONCÉ, Madonna, Backstreet Boys, and now Andy Samberg too! So many big names have mentioned Jungkook and showed adoration for him. He’s such an incredible superstar," another fan gushed.

A third fan commented, "Notice how he has taste," while a fourth wrote, "Legend knows legends."

Jungkook released Standing Next to You in November 2023, debuting at number five on the Billboard Hot 100 and reaching number one on the Billboard Global 200.