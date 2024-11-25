Duchess Sophie takes on new royal duty close to Kate Middleton's heart

Duchess Sophie, who's considered King Charles III's secret weapon, has received a new big title as Princess Kate is out of the spotlight.

Royal commentator Rebecca English has shared the exciting update on the Duchess of Edinburgh's new honour.

She wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "The Duchess of Edinburgh has been announced as the new Royal Patron of global children’s charity Plan International UK (following on from The late Duke of Edinburgh).

The title previously held by Prince Philip, who was associated with 992 charities in one capacity or another, either as president, patron or as an honorary member throughout his 99-year-long life.

She added: "The Duchess visited the Chad-Sudan border last month to witness firsthand the impact of conflict."

In the wake of the Duke of Edinburgh’s death on Friday 9 April, many people are looking back on the royal’s life, much of which he devoted to philanthropy.

According to the Royal Family website, his particular interests spanned scientific and technological research and development, the welfare of young people, education, conservation, the environment and the encouragement of sport.

On November 16, the Duchess of Edinburgh became the new patron of the national charity for wheelchair sports.

The royal family released the video clips from Sophie and Prince Edward's visit to the National Spinal Injuries Centre at Stoke Mandeville Hospital.