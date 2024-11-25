King Charles sends Sandringham Christmas invite to unexpected family members

King Charles is looking forward to Christmas celebrations next month after a tough year he had to power through amid cancer battle.

Each year, the royal family gathers at the Sandringham Castle to mark the holiday season with traditional celebrations on Christmas eve. All the working and non-working members are extended an invite for the event.

While there have been speculations over whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be attending the festivities, the monarch has seemingly invited over some special guests this time around, per a royal expert.

King Charles and Queen Camilla share a blended family and it is expected that all of them will be piling in the Scottish castle.

Charles had invited Camilla’s son Tom Parker and daughter Laura Lopes for Christmas and the monarch’s niece and nephews will also be joining in with their children.

“Throw in the Tindalls’ three plus Beatrice and Eugenie’s kids, and it will be chaos – a Christmas dominated by children,” royal expert Duncan Larcombe said. “But kids are a great healer and a great distraction.”

He continued, “After the strain caused by the King and Kate’s health battles, the royals will focus on making it a really fun and enchanting Christmas for them. They’ll welcome some light relief, and the children will provide that.”

According to royal biographer, Robert Jobson, this will be a “lovely chance” for the King to “see his grandchildren.”

“He’ll be surrounded by those he cherishes most, enjoying the chance to eat, drink and be merry with them,” he surmised.