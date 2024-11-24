Taylor Swift undergoes 'bit of a moment' in 'Eras Tour' Toronto leg

'Eras Tour' is going to end in December 2024

Taylor Swift just got emotional in her last performance of the 'Eras Tour' Toronto leg.

She has just reached almost the end of her full music tour, and this last day in Toronto made her teary eyed.

One the videos has been circulating on Tik Tok showing the Love Story singer going all emotional after performing last song at the Rogers Centre.

She addressed the fans saying: “Toronto, we're at the very end of this tour so you doing that, you have no idea how much it means to me and to my ...”, she stopped and looked away from the crowd taking a moment to herself.

The Blank Space singer than continued: “This tour . . . I don’t even know what I’m saying anymore. That was . . . uh, I’m just having a bit of a moment so.” She paused again as she wiped off her tears.

The 34-year-old jokingly said: “It’s not even the last show!”

“My band, my crew, all of my fellow performers, we have put so much of our lives into this. And you’ve put so much of your lives into being with us tonight and to giving us that moment that we will never forget."

“We’ve loved our time in Toronto, it's been so amazing. I love you guys. Thanks so much for that”, the singer concluded.

Swift’s 'Eras Tour' is heading towards its end. She will be performing her last three shows on December 6,7 and 8 in Vancouver.