Sabrina Carpenter rejected for role on ‘The Conners’- Whitney Cummings’ Grateful

Sabrina Carpenter auditioned to play the daughter in 'The Conners.'

Sabrina Carpenter could have been on an entirely different career path if it weren't for the sitcom The Conners.

On November 19, in an exclusive conversation with People at Elle’s women in Hollywood celebration, Whitney Cummings spoke about the lessons she has learned over the years of her career.

"This business is mostly rejection," The Two Broke Girls creator said.

The 42-year-old comedian gave the example of Sabrina, who was turned down for a role in ABC’s comedy series, as she didn’t seem to fit the part.

The Taste hit-singer auditioned for the role of the daughter but was rejected on the same day.

Whitney doesn’t regret her decision not to cast the 25-year-old star on the show, as it led to the opportunity of a lifetime, allowing Sabrina to be where she is now.

"And by the way, thank God we said no to her," Cummings expressed.

"She'd be stuck on a sitcom set and not be Sabrina Carpenter."

Instead of the singer, Shameless alum Emma Kenny was finalised to play the character.

The Disney Alum got her big break on the network’s show Girl Meets World, and ever since then, she has continued to rise to fame, constantly dropping hits like Espresso and Feather.