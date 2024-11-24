Jennifer Garner sends birthday love to '13 Going on 30' costar Mark Ruffalo

The film holds a special place in the actors' hearts, with Garner honouring her character on Halloween

Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer brought the nostalgia as they celebrated 13 Going on 30 co-star Mark Ruffalo’s 57th birthday.

In a heartfelt video shared on Garner’s Instagram Stories, the duo gave a warm shoutout to their former on-screen friend-turned-lover, marking his special day on Friday, Nov. 22.

The since-expired clip featured Garner, 52, and Greer, 49, side-by-side, greeting the Avengers star with a cheerful, “Hey, Mark Ruffalo, it’s your girls.” They followed with birthday wishes, blowing kisses, and an affectionate “We love you” from both actresses.

The trio’s bond dates back to their roles in the beloved 2004 rom-com 13 Going on 30, where Garner and Ruffalo played Jenna and Matt, childhood friends who reconnect as adults. Greer famously portrayed Lucy, Jenna’s scheming frenemy. Despite two decades passing since its release, the film remains a fan favorite — and a cherished memory for its stars.

Earlier this week, Ruffalo told People magazine that 13 Going on 30 is the movie fans bring up most when they approach him. “People fell in love with it,” he shared, adding, “I love that movie. Probably more than every other movie, that's the one people talk about.”

One scene fans often mention? The Razzles candy run. Ruffalo said fans even hand him Razzles, a nod to the sweet moment he shared with Garner’s character in the film. Garner has similar fondness for the scene, previously calling the Brooklyn shoot with Ruffalo a “favorite memory.”

Garner also recently honored the film’s legacy by dressing up as her character Jenna Rink for Halloween, complete with her iconic green dress.