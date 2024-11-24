Taylor Swift receives sweet nod from Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce's talk show is scheduled for premiere in January

Jason Kelce loves to introduce himself as Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce’s brother.

The retired Philadelphia Eagles centre, 37, was seen recording an episode for his upcoming talk show, They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce, which is set to premiere in January, on Venice Beach, California, on Friday, November 22nd.

The former athlete was conducting street interviews with random guests along with a camera crew.

According to the footage shared by Daily Mail, Jason jokingly introduced himself to a fan by saying, ““I’m Taylor Swift’s boyfriends’ brother.”

The dad of three was seen sporting a yellow visor and, a large Philadelphia Eagles poncho, at one point in the recording.

The pop superstar Taylor Swift has been dating Jason’s brother Travis since 2023.

This comes after Jason revealed his excitement for the late-night show on Jimmy Kimmel Live, on Thursday, “When I first approached ESPN with potentially working for them … I love late-night shows. I remember sleepovers watching Conan O’Brien with my friends,” Kelce told the host.

“The biggest thing players say they miss when they leave the sport is being around the guys, the locker room, the banter, being able to have this show, we’re going to have a bunch of guys up there — legends of the game, friends I’ve played the game with, coaches, celebrities,” he continued.