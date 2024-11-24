Adele reveals 'worst year of her life' during tearful Vegas farewell performance

Adele Fights back tears as she reflects on rocky road to 100th residency show in Las Vegas.

Adele shared an emotional moment with her son Angelo and fiancé Rich Paul after delivering a heartfelt speech to close her record-breaking two-year Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Saturday evening.

The British singer reflected on the rocky beginning of her Vegas journey, describing 2022 as the "worst year of her life" after canceling her shows just a day before the opening, citing Covid-related delays and insufficient time to prepare.

Her entire 24-date residency was scrapped last-minute, sparking doubts about her future in Sin City.

On stage Saturday, Adele took a sip of wine and addressed her 5,000-strong audience, sharing, "I’m so sad this residency is over, but so glad it happened.

It started off in such a rocky way, and it was one of the worst years of my life. I was being knocked around, it was horrible. I was told it was career suicide and that Vegas would never forgive me for canceling last minute."

The Hello singer fought back tears as she reflected on her tumultuous journey during the final night of her groundbreaking two-year residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Adele revealed to the fans in the audience that had she gone through with her canceled show in 2022, she wouldn't have been able to stand on stage for her 100th performance that night.

With raw emotion, she told the crowd, "If something doesn’t feel right to you, in anything, don’t f****** do it.

Trust your gut instinct." She expressed her immense pride in herself, her team, the band, and her fans, saying, "I’m so proud of myself, and I’m so proud of my team. I’m so thankful to Vegas for giving me that second chance."

Following her emotional speech, she made her way into the audience to embrace her fiancé, Rich Paul, and son Angelo, whom she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki.