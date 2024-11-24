Destiny’s Child reunites as Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland cheer on Michelle Williams

Destiny’s Child reunites for a special night supporting Michelle Williams

Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland came together for a rare Destiny’s Child reunion to support their former bandmate, Michelle Williams.

The temporary Destiny’s Child reunion took place on Thursday, November 21, at the opening night of Death Becomes Her, a Broadway musical based on the 1992 film which stars Williams.

Over the weekend, Beyoncé, 43, shared a video montage celebrating Williams' role in the show and the group’s reunion.

The video featured Beyoncé, Rowland, Tina Knowles, and Williams at the performance, accompanied by a carousel of photos from the night in the latest post.

Though the video, posted on Saturday, November 23, had no caption, Beyoncé set it to her song II Most Wanted, featuring Miley Cyrus, which includes the lyrics, "I’ll be your shotgun rider till the day I die."

Later, she shared a carousel post with the caption "My belle."

Knowles reposted the video on her Instagram, writing, "It is always great seeing Destiny’s Child together. At the Death Becomes Her premiere on Broadway in New York City the other night."

"We watched as Michelle killed this role! She sang like an angel and looked like a goddess! Ride or die friends who support and love each other," she added.

The reunion comes just after the 20th anniversary of Destiny’s Child’s final studio album, Destiny Fulfilled.