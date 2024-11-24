Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with major legal blow after Judge's ruling

New details emerge over Sean Diddy Combs arrest

New details have emerged over the infamous Sean P. Diddy arrest after a judge rejected his plea to be put under house arrest on a private island.

The notorious rapper, who appeared in the court alongside his legal team on Friday, November 22 in New York City, proposed that he would be open to a house-arrest in his mansion on Star Island in Florida.

In response to his claim, the U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian instantly rejected the idea, saying, “That is not going to work.”

Meanwhile, his lawyers came up with another offer, proposing that the alleged rapist could be under complete house-arrest at his Upper-East side apartment alongside security guards in the three-bedroom property.

They didn't hesitate to mention that the rapper would only be allowed to make phone calls to lawyers as well as entertain 'substantially more restrictive' family visits than Diddy's current arrangement at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center.

This comes on the heels of his arrest on the charges of sex trafficking and racketeering in September.

The 55-year-old, who rose to fame in the ’90s after founding Bad Boy Records, was denied bail and placed on a suicide watch right after his detention.