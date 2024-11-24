Lizzo shocks fans with jaw-dropping weight loss transformation

Legendary American singer Lizzo, known for her undeniable confidence and vibrant personality, has never let public criticism take away her shine as she always embraced herself.

The 36-year-old singer recently shared her impeccable weight loss journey, leaving her fans baffled with her recent prominent transformation.

The About Damn Time singer shared new photos on social media, flaunting slimmer physique and a fresh look.

She captioned her post, "Last night I wore milkmaid braids [squinting eye with tongue emoji]."

However, many fans were shocked as they showered her with compliments, meanwhile other people could not help but to chime in with a playful remark, "Wait, don’t get too skinny now!"

A user wrote, "Yo Lizzie lost mad weight."

"Wait what???? [surprised face emoji] Is this LIZZO????" another added.

The award-winning singer has inspired many people with her remarkable journey, as fans called her a "queen of reinvention," while a few people are also worried that she might be bowing to industry pressure.

Lizzo has always been a vocal person in her entire life about her body positivity, she often encourage people to love their bodies as well no matter what the body size they have, but her recent glow-up has sparked plenty of buzz online.