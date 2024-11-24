Beyonce's mom assures smooth performance at NFL amid glitches

Beyonce's mom opens up about NFL halftime show performance

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles has assured that her daughter's National Football League (NFL) halftime show performance would be free from any technical difficulties.

While conversing with TMZ, Tina stated “Everything’s going to be good. God is going to be there."

For the first time, the singer will perform her album 'Cowboy Carter' during the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans game at NRG Stadium in Houston.

This comes after the Tyson-Paul fight was exposed to heavy glitches during its live stream on Netflix on November 15.

As per the reports, the streaming giant received more than 88,000 reports of streaming issues, and Barstool Sports honcho David Portnoy termed it as 'unwatchable.'

Moreover, a resident of Florida has also filed of $50 million class action lawsuit, against the platform.

The lawsuit read, “Netflix customers experienced massive streaming issues and should have known better because it’s happened before. They were woefully ill-prepared.”

Last Saturday, the subscription-based streaming platform declared that the match flied to 65 million concurrent streams worldwide.

For the unversed, Beyoncé holds the record as the most-awarded artist in Grammy history, with 32 wins.

It is worth mentioning that Halo vocalist released her eighth studio album, titled Cowboy Carter, on March 29, 2024.