BLACKPINK's Jennie shocks Zico at his solo debut 10th-anniversary concert

Zico released SPOT! featuring Jennie from BLACKPINK in April

Jennie sent fans and Zico himself into a frenzy with her surprise appearance at his 10th-anniversary solo concert.

On Sunday, November 24, Zico took the stage at the Olympic Hall in Seoul’s Olympic Park for the second day of his ZICO LIVE: JOIN THE PARADE concert.

As the 32-year-old South Korean rapper and producer kicked off his performance of SPOT! after singing several hits, the music suddenly cut off, signalling a surprise for the audience.

While Zico was performing Jennie’s part alone, the BLACKPINK star, 28, unexpectedly appeared on stage, stunning fans with her unannounced entrance.

Though clearly surprised, Zico and Jennie quickly performed together, delivering an electrifying moment that raised the energy at the venue before she exited without a formal greeting.

According to Maeil Business Newspaper, Zico later shared his shock after the performance.

"I didn’t know Jennie was coming out. Suddenly, the music director asked me to cut off the song in my in-ear, so I was wondering who might be coming up," he recalled the moments before Jennie’s arrival on stage.

"But Jenny showed up and thought, 'What's going on?' I'm going to do a performance here that I didn't do at the Mama Awards," he said, expressing his excitement.

Zico released his digital single SPOT! featuring Jennie in April.