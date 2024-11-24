Prince William makes sweet confession about George, Charlotte, Louis

Prince William admitted to a never-before-revealed fact about his three children in a candid moment.

The Prince of Wales, who is a doting father to children, Prince Geroge, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, whom she shares with wife, Kate Middleton.

Sharing a rare glimpse into his family life during one of the royal engagements, William hilariously confessed how his children surpass him in artistic skills, especially when it comes to decorating baked goods.

“My wife is the arty one. Even my children are artier than me,” William said as he was visiting a youth facility in West London earlier this year.

The future king added that his youngest, Louis, “loves sprinkles, so I'm going to put some more on here,” as he decorated some goods.

William was also seen playing basketball and pool, as well as shooting hoops during his visit to the centre’s four-court indoor sports.

The rare revelation about his family comes after body language expert Judi James shared how the major changes this year has prompted the heir to the throne has to shed his masked persona.

“After years of cautious emotional masking, he now looks keen to reveal his authentic personality with some open displays of love, passion and even some 'big kid' behaviours,” James told Fabulous magazine.