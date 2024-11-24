Denzel Washington shares surprising plans about his final movie role

Denzel Washington, famously known for his role in Malcolm X, gave an update on what is in store for his acting career.

The Fences actor, during a sit-down with the HuffPost explained what his “final role" will look like.

“I would say either Othello or King Lear would be my final performances once I decide to step away,” he revealed.

“I started with Othello at 22 years old and I’m performing it at 70 on Broadway. I think I understand him better now. I know I understand him better now,” he continued. “It’s a great role, challenging, but I love challenging roles.”

While detailing his agenda for the coming days, the two-time Oscar winner added, “I don’t know how many films I have left in me, but I want them to be the best.”

“I’ve been talking to some great directors so I’m not done yet. I have a five-year plan and a 20-year plan. I have seven more films to produce for August Wilson,” he said.

During the chat, Washington also addressed “what fuels his commitment to topics based on justice and human dignity” in reference to his Gladiator II character, Macrinus.

“This character isn’t so nice, he does have an element of justice and how he likes to convey justice with the actions that he does.”

He explained, “He wants to rule the world, and he’s willing to do anything to do that, use anyone to do that.”

The actor stars alongside Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quin and Connie Nielsen in Ridley Scott’s epic Gladiator’s sequel.

Gladiators II was released in cinemas on November 15th, 2024.