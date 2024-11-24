Taylor Swift receives sweet nod from Travis Kelce’s father during Eras Tour

Travis Kelce’s father, Ed Kelce, has shown his utmost support to his son’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, during her concert in Toronto.

According to Page Six, the NFL athlete’s father attended the renowned singer’s last concert in Canada on November 23, 2024.

In a viral photo, Ed was spotted distributing handmade jewellery to the people at the Rodgers Centre.

For the concert night, the father-of-two donned a grey button-up shirt, which he paired with a grey suit jacket.

During the show, Taylor also expressed her gratitude to the audience for making her tour the first to feature six sold-out performances.

Notably, Travis was not in attendance at her last concert to support his lady love.

Earlier in October, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's mother, Donna Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce, attended the show in Miami, in Travis's absence.

For the unknowns, Taylor and Travis have been romantically linked since September 2023.

It is also worth noting that the Cruel Summer singer will wrap up her popular The Eras Tour on December 8, in Vancouver.