Queen Camilla struggles to cope as she deals with upsetting news

Queen Camilla appears to be having a tough time coping as she deals with back-to-back upsetting events.

The Queen Consort, who has acted as a pillar of support for cancer-stricken King Charles during the year, is desperately hoping for some reprieve as she missed key royal calendar events, per a source close to royals.

Due to a seasonal chest infection, Camilla had to miss out on the Remembrance Day Services, both at the Albert Hall and at the Cenotaph, which is something she hadn’t missed before.

“For her to miss those – obviously the reason was because she’s coughing all the time, she didn't want to embarrass anybody - that would have been tragic,” royal photographer Arthur Edwards told The Sun.

The event had taken place soon after their gruelling long-haul travel to Australia and Samoa.

She was also missing from the glitzy Variety performance as she most recently lost her beloved rescued dog, Jack Russell Beth.

“They were special to her and also to the King. I mean, the King absolutely loves animals,” Edwards noted. “She would be upset about that” adding that there is a “lot of sadness in the family.”

He further explained that Camilla now has a “tough job” being the “Queen of our country” especially as she had to step in for the monarch due to his cancer treatment.

“Her main role is obviously to support the King, and she will be getting on with it now,” he continued. “She'll be back to work now, and she's back at work now, and she'll be thinking about what she's doing.”

Edwards also added the once she gets a moment, she will be “popping down the Battersea and probably find a replacement” for her lost dog.