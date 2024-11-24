Adele speaks out on ‘Wicked’ plans ahead of concluding residency

Adele performs her final show of Las Vegas residency on Saturday

Adele revealed that the hype has gotten to her and she will be watching the film adaptation of Wicked despite not being a fan of the original musical.

The 36-year-old songstress who will conclude her Las Vegas residency on Saturday, November 23rd, shared her plans for the weekend during her show on Friday.

In a fan-posted video on TikTok, the Love In The Dark singer was seen addressing the crowd while discussing the topic of “witches.”

“Talking of witches, right, I don't really like musicals. And don't judge, you know. I think it's an art. I think it's a craft,” she began.

The Grammy-winning-singer continued, “I think it's absolutely phenomenal. It just doesn't do anything for me.”

However, she added, “But whatever this Wicked campaign has going on, I am gagged to see it. I am excited,” evoking an excited reaction from the fans.

“I am going to watch Wicked which is absolutely crazy because I didn't like the musical itself. I don't like any musicals and, but I - it's working.”

The Set Fire to the Rain star shared her plan, “The marketing campaign has worked. It has worked on me. And I am absolutely going to see it probably on Sunday, when I'm going to see it. I'm very, very excited.”

The two-part feature film featuring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo was released on Friday in theatres.