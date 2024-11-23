Taylor Swift sends fans in frenzy with highly anticipated Easter Egg

Taylor Swift fuels the fire of Reputation re-release theories

Taylor Swift took the crowd by surprise in the fifth Eras Tour show in Toronto by the choice of her surprise songs.

The 34-year-old pop superstar performed a long-awaited mashup of her songs Cassandra, Mad Woman and I Did Something Bad, on Friday, November 22nd.

Swift began the surprise song section with the opening of Cassandra from her latest album The Tortured Poets Department at which the crowd started screaming as it was the first time she performed it.

The 14-time-Grammy winner then transitioned into Folklore’s Mad Woman and then started with I Did Something Bad from Reputation which sent fans in a frenzy.

This surprise song comes after Swifties have been speculating that the Anti-Hero hitmaker will announce Reputation (Taylor’s Version) before Eras Tour comes to an end.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an appearance at Swift’s fifth show and was spotted dancing along to the beat in fan-posted videos on social media.

Swift will perform her last show in Toronto on Saturday, November 23rd, before she resumes the tour in Vancouver. The Eras Tour will then officially conclude with the last three shows from December 6th-8th.