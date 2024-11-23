Flight attendant suspended after shocking Liam Payne comment

Liam Payne, who sadly died on November 20 after falling from hotel balcony in Argentina, was laid to rest on Wednesday, as his family, friends and One Direction bandmembers paid their last respect.

A news has been attracting media's attention that British Airways flight attendant was suspended after making a shocking comment about late singer Liam.

The quip was described as "heartless" and it was about late singer's health struggles as it caused massive backlash online.

The alleged crew member was reportedly there on the flight that took the Teardrops hitmaker's dead body back to home from Buenos Aires.

Liam, who geared up his solo career back in May 2017, heartbreakingly passed away because of severe injuries which cause him both internal and external bleeding.

According to recent reports, the flight attendant broke strict British Airways rules and shared details to her online fellows that Liam's body was on the flight after it was released by officials.

"Just been told we're carrying a coffin with us today," revealed in the post by her.

They added further, "To then find out it's Liam Payne's body and his family are on our flight too, heart-breaking."

Reported by The Sun news, the national airline is in deep water as they suspended the specific member.