Lamorne Morris refuses to recreate ‘Wicked’ scene from ‘New Girl’

Lamorne Morris has refused to recreate his iconic scene from the fan favourite show New Girl.
The 41-year-old actor and comedian, who played Winston Bishop on the hit show, responded to a viral clip of him singing Defying Gravity as Wicked hits the theatres.
On Friday, he reposted the clip on his Instagram story and wrote, "No, I’m not doing a remake."
This viral moment came from season 1 of the sitcom, where the characters Schmidt and Cece, played by Max Greenfield and Hannah Simone, tried to add more spice to their romance but instead got stuck in an awkward situation in the car while Lamorne’s character kept singing in the driver’s seat.
They both remain quiet and got themselves trapped in the trunk of the vehicle, trying not to reveal themselves and their secret relationship to him.
The Fargo actor's character proceeded to sing Idina Menzel’s hit song assuming he was alone in the car
Numerous fans have shown their love for that scene and shared it multiple times across social media.
Some of them even jokingly said that he’s the reason they will be watching Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s most anticipated musical.
BTS' Jin has something unexpected to say about BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars’ ‘APT’
Emmerdale leaves fans stunned after its tragic episode which teased major turn
Army of fans visiting Liam Payne's grave lead to risk of pilfering of keepsakes and mementos left in his honour
Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, hit with fresh blow
Brad Pitt’s family in emotional turmoil as Angelina Jolie’s children drop his name
Kumail Nanjiani couldn't help but praise the stars of the show