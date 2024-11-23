Lamorne Morris refuses to recreate ‘Wicked’ scene from ‘New Girl’

Lamorne Morris would not be defying gravity anytime soon.

Lamorne Morris has refused to recreate his iconic scene from the fan favourite show New Girl.

The 41-year-old actor and comedian, who played Winston Bishop on the hit show, responded to a viral clip of him singing Defying Gravity as Wicked hits the theatres.

On Friday, he reposted the clip on his Instagram story and wrote, "No, I’m not doing a remake."

Lamorne Morris shared a clip from the hit sitcom 'New Girl.'

This viral moment came from season 1 of the sitcom, where the characters Schmidt and Cece, played by Max Greenfield and Hannah Simone, tried to add more spice to their romance but instead got stuck in an awkward situation in the car while Lamorne’s character kept singing in the driver’s seat.

They both remain quiet and got themselves trapped in the trunk of the vehicle, trying not to reveal themselves and their secret relationship to him.

The Fargo actor's character proceeded to sing Idina Menzel’s hit song assuming he was alone in the car

Lamorne Morris' character jammed to Idina Menzel's song.

Numerous fans have shown their love for that scene and shared it multiple times across social media.

Some of them even jokingly said that he’s the reason they will be watching Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s most anticipated musical.