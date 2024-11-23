Meghan Markle’s claim challenged as Royal ladies step out in bold colours

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a long history of making big claims about the royal family.



Two years ago, the high-profile couple made headlines with the release of their controversial Netflix docuseries.

The bombshell claims included ranging from allegations about Prince William screaming at Harry during the Sandringham Summit and the Duke of Sussex accusing the Palace of leaking his plans to leave the Firm.

The most notable claim of Meghan was not to wear bright colours during her time as a royal.

The third episode that is being discussed features the 41-year-old saying that her signature colour palette of “camel, beige, white” was intentional.

“There was thought in that. To my understanding, you can't ever wear the same colour as Her Majesty if there's a group event," she said. "I wore a lot of muted tones but it also was so I could just blend in. Like I’m not trying to stand out here."

Yet, the claim made by Meghan did not appear to be strongly supported by evidence until the Princess of Wales was hosting her Christmas Carol Concert for the year.

And at that event, it would appear that a number of Kate and other royal ladies wore garments that contradicted the Meghan theory. For the concert, Kate wore a coat in deep burgundy that was rich in colour and suited the occasion well.

That was also the case in the clothes worn by William and Harry's cousin Zara Tindall, who also had a coat of the same colour and even little Charlotte and Pippa Matthews wore the same shade of deep red.

In case you missed it, Kate's Christmas Carol Concert is going ahead again this year with her televised festive event at Westminster Abbey on December 6, Kensington Palace announced.

