Taylor Swift makes someone special groove to her music: Check it out!

Taylor Swift is wrapping up the final leg of Eras Tour

Taylor Swift, who is currently in Canada for the last leg of her Eras Tour, continues to win fans all over the world.

The 14-time-Grammy winner's concert on Friday, November 22nd, saw a notable appearance among other Swifties.

According to a National Post report, Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, attended the fifth show in Toronto with his family.

Trudeau's appearance comes after he requested the Anti-Hero hitmaker to bring the record-breaking tour to his country, when the dates were not yet publicly announced.

The Prime Minister reportedly wrote, “It's me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don't make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon.”

Trudeau also celebrated the pop superstar's arrival to Canada on X, formerly Twitter, on the first night of Eras Tour in Toronto.

Swift will be heading to Vancouver next for the final three shows from 6th to 8th December.