Jin’s ‘Happy’ album cover features fascinating ‘hard to find’ detail

Jimmy Fallon pointed out an intriguing detail in Jin's debut album 'Happy' cover

Jin recently sent fans into a frenzy with the release of his much-anticipated debut solo album Happy, but the excitement doesn’t end there.

During a special appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the BTS star’s album cover caught the attention of the host, who pointed out a fascinating detail.

"I love the cover too," Fallon, 50, praised. "And I love that if you look in the middle of Happy, there’s JIN right there."

As Fallon highlighted the subtle detail, Jin, 31, applauded his sharp eye, saying, "It’s very hard to recognise. That’s impressive."

"You’re a genius," Jin remarked, to which Fallon humorously agreed, "Yeah, yeah, I am a very handsome genius."

The two burst into laughter, referencing Jin’s iconic "Worldwide Handsome" nickname, which they had previously discussed on the show.

During his debut solo appearance on The Tonight Show, the K-pop idol also opened up about why he chose the title Happy for his album.

"Happiness is a very important word and holds great value to me," he explained. "Simply because it’s so important, I wanted to express happiness through music. That’s why the title of my album is Happy."

Jin dropped his debut solo album, Happy, on November 15, and since then, he’s been making special appearances to promote the already beloved six-track record.