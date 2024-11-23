‘Emily in Paris’ season 5: Lucas Bravo teases his future in show

Lucas Bravo, who plays the role of Chef Gabriel, has seemingly confirmed his future in the series, Emily in Paris, season 5.

The show, which will mostly be filmed in the French border next season, confirmed the return of handsome chef for next season.

Despite rumours predicting season 5 of the Netflix series would be set in Rome, production is actually set to return to Paris in May next year.

Although Emily, played by Lily Collins, will spend more time in the Italian capital, the new season will largely be filmed in Paris, revisiting the show's roots.

The season four of Emily in Paris, which was released in two parts, showed Gabriel juggling if he wished to be with Emily, however, she moved to Rome and found a new love interest.

The French actor’s confirmed return news for the upcoming season came after he voiced his frustration over his character’s arc in the Netflix show.

“The sexy chef was very much part of me in Season 1 and we grew apart season after season because of the choices he makes and because of the direction they make him take. I’ve never been so far away from him,” Bravo said in an earlier interview.

In the same interview, he also uttered his irritation saying the Emily in Paris script limited his option to bring some flare to the character and its storyline.

“I tried for seasons to bring nuances but we don’t have much liberty on set. We cannot change a word or an emotion. They know what they want and we just have to comply. It makes me question if I want to be part of season 5 […] because my contract ends at season 4,” he said.