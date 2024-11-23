Sam Asghari conceals muse's identity over uncanny resemblance to Britney Spears

Britney Spears ex Sam Asghari steals the show with latest appearance alongside girlfriend

Britney Spears’ ex Sam Asghari stole the show with his latest appearance as he jets off with the new love of his life, who happens to bear a striking resemblance to his ex wife.

In an exclusive video shared by TMZ, the 30-year-old model was spotted hanging out with his new girlfriend Brooke Irvine, as they carried their luggage around at LAX Los Angeles International Airport.

The American actor attempted to hide his girlfriend’s face from the cameras after they were caught off-guard by the paparazzi.

According to reports, their latest appearance has divided the internet with the likes of Brooke, based on her uncanny resemblance to the Toxic hitmaker.

Fans went gaga over Asghari’s recent appearance, which comes on the heels of Britney’s much-needed ‘relaxing’ getaway.

One fan commented, “I never saw him that quiet when he was Britney. Interesting. Makes me wonder.”

Another chimed in, adding, “Striking resemblance? WTH are you talking about? She has good hair and well done extensions her clothes fit her well and she’s not spinning and flailing and calling it dancing! GOOD FOR YOU SAM!!”

For the unversed, Sam and the Princess of Pop called their marriage off in late July 2023 after walking down the aisle in June 2022.