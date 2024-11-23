Sam Asghari conceals muse's identity over uncanny resemblance to Britney Spears

Britney Spears’ ex Sam Asghari stole the show with his latest appearance as he jets off with the new love of his life, who happens to bear a striking resemblance to his ex wife.
In an exclusive video shared by TMZ, the 30-year-old model was spotted hanging out with his new girlfriend Brooke Irvine, as they carried their luggage around at LAX Los Angeles International Airport.
The American actor attempted to hide his girlfriend’s face from the cameras after they were caught off-guard by the paparazzi.
According to reports, their latest appearance has divided the internet with the likes of Brooke, based on her uncanny resemblance to the Toxic hitmaker.
Fans went gaga over Asghari’s recent appearance, which comes on the heels of Britney’s much-needed ‘relaxing’ getaway.
One fan commented, “I never saw him that quiet when he was Britney. Interesting. Makes me wonder.”
Another chimed in, adding, “Striking resemblance? WTH are you talking about? She has good hair and well done extensions her clothes fit her well and she’s not spinning and flailing and calling it dancing! GOOD FOR YOU SAM!!”
For the unversed, Sam and the Princess of Pop called their marriage off in late July 2023 after walking down the aisle in June 2022.
Emmerdale leaves fans stunned after its tragic episode which teased major turn
Army of fans visiting Liam Payne's grave lead to risk of pilfering of keepsakes and mementos left in his honour
Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, hit with fresh blow
Brad Pitt’s family in emotional turmoil as Angelina Jolie’s children drop his name
Kumail Nanjiani couldn't help but praise the stars of the show
King Charles shares good news with royal fans after Queen Camilla's heartbreak