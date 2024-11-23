Meghan Markle, Prince Harry take decisive step for Montecito mansion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are said to be thinking to move out of the US.

Meghan and Harry, who have bought a new property in Portugal, could soon return to the Europe as one of their close friends has already decided to say goodbye to America.

Ellen DeGeneres, who is close friends with Meghan Markle, is reportedly planning on moving from her home in Sunny California to the Cotswolds in the UK.

The 66-year-old and her wife Portia De Rossi, 51, are reported to have already purchased a luxurious mansion in the picturesque region of Britain.

According to the Daily Mail, Ellen and her wife - who were pictured at Jeremy Clarkson's pub The Farmer's Dog in the Cotswolds last week - are said to be "very disillusioned" by Trump's victory - and intend to "get the hell out" of the country.

Meghan and Harry, who relocated to the US in 2020 after stepping down as senior royals, now reside in California with their two children - and are thought to be neighbours with Ellen and Portia.

Harry has made many trips to the UK, while Meghan hasn't stepped foot on UK soil since 2022.

The couple have reportedly made big decision for Archie, Lilibet amid speculations about their next move. They are preparing to make this holiday season extra special in California.

Meghan and Harry plan for what may be their final Christmas in their Montecito home, they want to make it as memorable as possible for their children, a royal source told Closer.

“This could be their last Christmas at home, so they will spend it together this year to make it extra special. Meghan’s mum Doria will join them at home in Montecito and they’ll ensure the children have a joyful day, despite not being around extended family,” they claimed.