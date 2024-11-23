Meghan Markle reveals rare holiday tradition with Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle got candid about her holiday plans with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in her latest interview.

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out for a heartwarming dinner on Saturday, in Venice beach, California, with Afghan women, who had resettled in the US, to mark the festive season.

Talking about the festive season, Meghan gushed to Marie Claire about her Thanksgiving plans with her family.

Meghan revealed that the Sussex Thanksgiving is “always pretty low-key”.

“I love the holidays,” Meghan said, adding that Archie and Lilibet are now “three and five, so every year it gets better.”

Prince Harry’s wife continued, “At first, I think as a mom with children you’re just enjoying having them there, but they’re not understanding everything that’s happening yet. But now we’re at the age where I just can’t wait to see it through their lens every year.”

It was notable to see that Meghan did not mention her the Duke of Sussex in her festive plans.

The Duchess believes that “every single holiday is a new adventure” and she makes sure Archie and Lilibet are able to experience the “magic” of traditions such as “great recipes that they end up connecting to a formative memory” at Thanksgiving and putting out “carrots for the reindeer" at Christmas.

The interview comes at the heels of Prince Harry's Canada visit to promote his upcoming Invictus Games.

Harry and Meghan have been surrounded by 'professional separation' claims made by royal commentators and experts. While nothing has been said about the couple's personal relations, it appeared odd how Meghan failed to name drop Prince Harry.

The interview also appears to be a callback of an interview Prince Harry did with People Magazine ahead of his 40th birthday when he didn’t mention his wife in the heartwarming comment.

“The best gift I’ve ever been given is, without a doubt, my kids. I enjoy watching them grow every single day, and I love being their dad.”

Many experts at the time claimed that this could be a sign of trouble in paradise for the Sussexes.