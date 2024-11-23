King Charles issues sad reminder to Princes William, Harry in new statement

King Charles seemingly sent a message to his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, as the monarch deal continues with his cancer treatment.

The King’s foundation on Friday rehashed an old memory of the young princes as they shared a heartwarming video of an old treehouse.

Originally built in 1988 in Highgrove Garden, the treehouse was rethatched by Ben Collyns, a graduate of The King’s Foundation’s Building Craft Programme.

In the video clip shared, Ben says, “I’m repairing and reridging this treehouse that was made for Princes William and Harry when they were children.”

He continued, “It’s an honour to have been asked to come back to work on bits like this.”

The description of the video also stated that now it is a popular stop for visitors enjoying guided tours of Highgrove Gardens.



“Preserving traditional skills such as thatching sits at the heart of @kingsfdn's education offering. We are delighted that Ben’s excellent work on the treehouse will ensure that it can be enjoyed for many years to come!” the caption read.

Prince William and Prince Harry are reportedly not on speaking terms despite King Charles’ growing soft corner for his younger son.

Recently, royal biographer Robert Hardman revealed that there is still hope for reconciliation as the King is not opposed to making amends with Harry, even if Prince William is not so keen.

The cancer-stricken monarch’s video appears to be a reminder to his sons about his heartbreaking request, which Harry cited in his bombshell memoir, Spare.

In a “secret meeting” at Frogmore Gardens in 2021, a discussion between Charles and his two sons turned sour as William and Harry got “heated”.

As Charles intervened, he begged his sons not to “make [his] final years a misery” as they continued to fight, per the Duke of Sussex.